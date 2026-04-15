Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $25.53. Inpex shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 15,578 shares.

Get Inpex alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IPXHY shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Inpex to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Inpex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Inpex

Inpex Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

About Inpex

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company's activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX's portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company's business mix.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inpex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inpex wasn't on the list.

While Inpex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here