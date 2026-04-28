Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $25.93. Inpex shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 2,357 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IPXHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Inpex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded Inpex to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Inpex Stock Up 4.4%

The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.53%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company's activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX's portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company's business mix.

Further Reading

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