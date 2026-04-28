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Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Inpex logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — Inpex opened at $25.93 versus the prior close of $24.67 and last traded at $25.80, roughly a 4.4% move on light volume (2,357 shares).
  • Analyst upgrades — Sanford C. Bernstein raised the rating from "strong sell" to "hold" and Nomura also moved to "hold," leaving the consensus average rating at "Hold."
  • Fundamentals — Market cap ~$30.6B, P/E 11.71, quarterly EPS $0.55 and net margin 19.53%; INPEX is a Japan-based energy company notable for large LNG projects such as Ichthys.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $25.93. Inpex shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 2,357 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPXHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Inpex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded Inpex to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Inpex

Inpex Stock Up 4.4%

The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.53%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company's activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX's portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company's business mix.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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