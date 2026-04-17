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Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Stock Price Down 2.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Inplay Oil Cp logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price drop: Inplay Oil Corp's stock fell about 2.5% mid-day, trading as low as $10.50 and last at $10.975 with ~31,496 shares traded (≈30% above average volume).
  • Conflicting analyst views: Zacks Research downgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong sell," yet MarketBeat shows two Strong Buy and one Sell, producing a consensus "Buy."
  • Mixed quarterly results: The company beat EPS estimates ($0.07 vs. $0.03) but missed revenue expectations ($58.45M vs. $60.42M) and still reports negative net margin and ROE (PE ratio -39.2).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.9750. 31,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 24,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut Inplay Oil Cp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPOOF

Inplay Oil Cp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $307.30 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Inplay Oil Cp had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.42 million. Research analysts predict that Inplay Oil Cp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Inplay Oil Cp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp OTCMKTS: IPOOF is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary operations are centered in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations of Alberta and northeast British Columbia, where it holds a significant land position. InPlay's strategy emphasizes liquids-rich natural gas and condensate production, leveraging horizontal drilling and multi-stage completion techniques to enhance well performance and resource recovery.

InPlay's asset portfolio comprises both established conventional reservoirs and emerging unconventional plays.

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