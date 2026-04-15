InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Down 10.2% - Time to Sell?

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.92 and last traded at C$15.50. 169,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 85,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.27.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on InPlay Oil from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Trading Down 7.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.12. The stock has a market cap of C$443.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.3500838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. InPlay Oil's payout ratio is -337.50%.

Insider Activity at InPlay Oil

In other news, insider Kevin Yakiwchuk sold 12,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.18, for a total value of C$223,341.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 137,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,495,314.08. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 25.31% of the company's stock.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company's operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

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