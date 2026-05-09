Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Inseego had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%.

Here are the key takeaways from Inseego's conference call:

Inseego announced the planned acquisition of Nokia's FWA business (about a $200 million revenue run rate), structured for $20 million consideration (stock + warrants), which management says will more than double Inseego's revenue and instantly give the company global scale and a strategic partnership with Nokia; close expected in Q4 2026.

(about a revenue run rate), structured for $20 million consideration (stock + warrants), which management says will Inseego's revenue and instantly give the company global scale and a strategic partnership with Nokia; close expected in Q4 2026. Q1 2026 results were in line with guidance — revenue up 8% y/y to $34.3 million , adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million , and healthy non‑GAAP gross margin of 48.9% driven by software mix.

, adjusted EBITDA of , and healthy non‑GAAP gross margin of 48.9% driven by software mix. Q2 guidance calls for revenue of $36.5M–$43.5M and adjusted EBITDA of $0.25M–$2M , and management reiterates a path to $190M organic revenue for full‑year 2026 with profitability expected to improve in the back half as investments and product ramps complete.

and adjusted EBITDA of , and management reiterates a path to organic revenue for full‑year 2026 with profitability expected to improve in the back half as investments and product ramps complete. Near‑term execution risks include disruption from a large FWA customer that changed its go‑to‑market (requiring realignment) and a delay in one of three new mobile hotspot models now expected in late June, both of which weigh on Q2 visibility and performance.

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Inseego Stock Down 14.5%

INSG traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 727,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,614. Inseego has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Inseego News

Here are the key news stories impacting Inseego this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSG. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inseego

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,660 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 171.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,026 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 317,401 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 429,301 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,652 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,210,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.

Inseego's product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.

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