Insider Buying: abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Insider Purchases 436 Shares of Stock

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII
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) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 436 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 684 per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.24.
abrdn New India Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 4 on Thursday, hitting GBX 686. 453,418 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,869. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 606 and a one year high of GBX 834. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 742.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.24.
abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile
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Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India's growth story
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