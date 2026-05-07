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Insider Buying: abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Insider Purchases 436 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
abrdn New India Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 436 shares on May 7 at an average price of GBX 684 per share, for a total of £2,982.24.
  • Shares traded up to GBX 686 that day with volume of 453,418 (well above the average of 132,869), and the stock is near its 50‑day moving average (GBX 684.87) but below the 200‑day MA (GBX 742.40).
  • The trust has a market capitalization of £300.07 million and a negative P/E ratio (‑5.34), with a one‑year range of GBX 606 to GBX 834.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of abrdn New India Investment Trust.

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII - Get Free Report) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 436 shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 684 per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.24.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of abrdn New India Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 4 on Thursday, hitting GBX 686. 453,418 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,869. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 606 and a one year high of GBX 834. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 742.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.24.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

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Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India's growth story

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