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Insider Buying: Aclara Resources (TSE:ARA) Director Buys 33,200 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Aclara Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Director Jorge Born bought 33,200 shares on April 2 at an average price of C$3.38 for C$112,216, bringing his total holdings to 362,441 shares (a 10.08% increase); he also purchased 166,800 shares on April 1 at C$3.39 (C$565,452).
  • The stock traded at C$3.28 midday with a 50‑day/200‑day SMA of C$3.36/C$2.96, a 52‑week range of C$0.50–C$4.65 and a market cap of about C$729.35 million (P/E -82.00).
  • Aclara Resources is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earth alloys, with flagship projects including the Carina Project in Brazil and the Penco Module in Chile.
  • Interested in Aclara Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSE:ARA - Get Free Report) Director Jorge Born purchased 33,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 362,441 shares in the company, valued at C$1,225,050.58. The trade was a 10.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Jorge Born also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Jorge Born bought 166,800 shares of Aclara Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,452.00.

Aclara Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARA traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,859. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 32.13. Aclara Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.35 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Aclara Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aclara Resources Inc TSX: ARA, a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile.

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