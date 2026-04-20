Insider Buying: AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.66 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 477,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,206,488.28. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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AMREP Price Performance

AMREP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759. AMREP Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $145.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.03 million. AMREP had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AMREP by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AMREP by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AMREP in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMREP to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of AMREP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMREP

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation NYSE: AXR is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

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