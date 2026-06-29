Insider Buying: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Acquires 31,000 Shares

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,794,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,131,101.84. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $16,846.48.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,351,032.83.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 548,580 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $4,339,267.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 103 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $721.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 479,039 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,159.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,510,416 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,992.32.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 446,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,661. The firm has a market cap of $236.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on Artiva Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 14,463.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 118,547 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 419.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 798,397 shares of the company's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 644,658 shares in the last quarter.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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