Insider Buying: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Buys 1,876 Shares of Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $16,846.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,795,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,827,352.62. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,351,032.83.

On Thursday, June 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 548,580 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $4,339,267.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 103 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $721.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 479,039 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $3,310,159.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,510,416 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $74,999,992.32.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

ARTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 446,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTV. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARTV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artiva Biotherapeutics

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

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