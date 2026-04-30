Insider Buying: Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) CEO Andres Campos Chevallier bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,500. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWMX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 58,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,713. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 89.15% and a net margin of 8.19%.The firm had revenue of $196.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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