Insider Buying: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Major Shareholder Buys 4,032 Shares of Stock

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Oliver acquired 4,032 shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 791,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,669.90. This trade represents a 0.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CRT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 21,721 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,901. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 77.77% and a return on equity of 198.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,596 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRT

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust NYSE: CRT is a Delaware statutory trust that holds royalty interests in a portfolio of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The trust was established in June 2005 through a contribution of assets by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. It earns revenue by collecting overriding royalty and net profit interests carved out of producing leases and then distributing those receipts to its unitholders on a quarterly basis.

The underlying assets of the trust consist primarily of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves located in several Texas counties, including Erath, Stephens, Comanche and Palo Pinto.

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