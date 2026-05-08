Insider Buying: Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Insider Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) insider Alison Brittain purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 764 per share, with a total value of £95,500.

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Dunelm Group Trading Down 1.0%

DNLM stock traded down GBX 7.50 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 757. The company had a trading volume of 15,994,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,113. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 727.94 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,249. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 841.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 988.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 42 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 105.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNLM. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Panmure Gordon reduced their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 995 to GBX 830 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,075 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,199.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNLM

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

Further Reading

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