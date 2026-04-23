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Insider Buying: European Wealth Group (LON:EWG) Insider Acquires 59,238 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
European Wealth Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Director Linda Myers acquired 59,238 shares on April 21 at GBX 118 per share, a transaction totalling £69,900.84.
  • Shares opened at GBX 120.60 with a market cap of £835.07m and a high price-to-earnings ratio of P/E 415.86, trading in a one-year range of GBX 87–135.
  • Analyst coverage is split (two Buy, two Hold) with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 126.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of European Wealth Group.

European Wealth Group Limited (LON:EWG - Get Free Report) insider Linda Myers acquired 59,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £69,900.84.

European Wealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of EWG stock opened at GBX 120.60 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.67. The firm has a market cap of £835.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.86. European Wealth Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 87 and a 1 year high of GBX 135.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 142 price objective on shares of European Wealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 132 price objective on shares of European Wealth Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 126.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EWG

About European Wealth Group

(Get Free Report)

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe's commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient. Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery. Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

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