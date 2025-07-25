Insider Buying: First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$42,500.00.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 4th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 1,250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Get First Mining Gold alerts: Sign Up

First Mining Gold Price Performance

TSE FF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,895. The company has a market cap of C$174.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Mining Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Mining Gold wasn't on the list.

While First Mining Gold currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here