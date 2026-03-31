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Insider Buying: First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Director Buys 396,500 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
First Mining Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Director Keith Neumeyer bought 396,500 shares at C$0.40 each (C$158,600), increasing his stake to 43,739,313 shares — a 0.91% rise in his position.
  • HC Wainwright raised its price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.45 to C$1.00, and the stock carries a consensus Buy rating with a consensus price target of C$0.85.
  • The shares traded at C$0.52 mid-day with a market cap of C$711.6M; the company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter and is advancing major projects including the Springpole and Duparquet gold developments.
  • Interested in First Mining Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 396,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,739,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$17,495,725.20. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

TSE:FF traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.52. 2,326,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,497. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$711.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.65. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on First Mining Gold from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$0.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FF

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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