Insider Buying: First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Director Buys 396,500 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 396,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,739,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$17,495,725.20. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position.

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First Mining Gold Price Performance

TSE:FF traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.52. 2,326,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,497. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$711.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.65. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on First Mining Gold from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$0.85.

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First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

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