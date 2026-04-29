Insider Buying: GSK (LON:GSK) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,963 per share, with a total value of £78,520.

Wendy Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Wendy Becker bought 411 shares of GSK stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,963 per share, with a total value of £8,067.93.

On Friday, February 20th, Wendy Becker bought 3,334 shares of GSK stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,219 per share, with a total value of £73,981.46.

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GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded down GBX 126.50 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,901.50. 91,569,313 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,046,479. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,288.61 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,282. The stock has a market cap of £76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,097.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,923.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 46.50 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of GBX 762.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting GSK

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: GSK reported GBX 46.50 EPS and GBX 762.90bn in revenue; HIV and cancer drug performance helped offset weakness in general medicines, supporting the underlying earnings story. MarketBeat Q1 Results

Q1 beat: GSK reported GBX 46.50 EPS and GBX 762.90bn in revenue; HIV and cancer drug performance helped offset weakness in general medicines, supporting the underlying earnings story. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory upside: GSK’s chronic hepatitis B candidate has secured FDA priority review with a potential October decision — a meaningful catalyst if approved given the large addressable market. FDA Priority Review

Regulatory upside: GSK’s chronic hepatitis B candidate has secured FDA priority review with a potential October decision — a meaningful catalyst if approved given the large addressable market. Neutral Sentiment: Management momentum: New CEO Nick Miels highlights first-quarter sales strength, which supports execution narrative but hasn’t yet overridden concern items. CEO Miels Interview

Management momentum: New CEO Nick Miels highlights first-quarter sales strength, which supports execution narrative but hasn’t yet overridden concern items. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" with a GBX 1,900 target, reflecting cautious view — neither bullish nor deeply bearish reaction from a major broker. Broker Note

Analyst stance: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" with a GBX 1,900 target, reflecting cautious view — neither bullish nor deeply bearish reaction from a major broker. Negative Sentiment: Legal and provision concerns: Market commentary points to sizable legal provisions and ongoing litigation (including a pre-trial setback for Tesaro in the Jemperli dispute) that are weighing on sentiment and contributed to the share decline. Blockonomi Legal Provisions

Legal and provision concerns: Market commentary points to sizable legal provisions and ongoing litigation (including a pre-trial setback for Tesaro in the Jemperli dispute) that are weighing on sentiment and contributed to the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline cuts and program pauses: GSK walked away from a potential $100M stake in Mersana’s STING ADC and paused its mRNA bird flu shot program — both reduce near-term optionality and worry investors about pipeline momentum. FierceBiotech Pipeline News

Pipeline cuts and program pauses: GSK walked away from a potential $100M stake in Mersana’s STING ADC and paused its mRNA bird flu shot program — both reduce near-term optionality and worry investors about pipeline momentum. Negative Sentiment: Legacy portfolio pressure: Coverage notes that declines in older, general medicines are undermining GSK’s turnaround, increasing reliance on newer assets to sustain growth. MSN Coverage on Older Medicines

Legacy portfolio pressure: Coverage notes that declines in older, general medicines are undermining GSK’s turnaround, increasing reliance on newer assets to sustain growth. Negative Sentiment: Legal rulings: A denied claim in the Tesaro/Jemperli dispute is an additional legal headache that may increase cash or reputational exposure. Tesaro Lawsuit Update

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,940 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,055.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Further Reading

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