Insider Buying: Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,359 Shares of Stock

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 3,359 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,156.12. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $29,156.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

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Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VKI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 157,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 38.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 126,460 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,604 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 76,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II NYSEAMERICAN: VKI is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund's investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

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