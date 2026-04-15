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Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Acquires 24 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
J D Wetherspoon logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nigel Connor, a J D Wetherspoon insider, bought 24 shares on April 14 at GBX 635 (after a 20‑share purchase on Feb 19), but both transactions were very small (around £152 each).
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Reduce" with an average price target of GBX 580, and Deutsche Bank recently cut its target to GBX 460 with a sell rating.
  • Key fundamentals highlight financial strain—a very high debt‑to‑equity ratio (358.49) and weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.19, current ratio 0.30)—despite a PE of 11.29 and a market cap near £676m.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) insider Nigel Connor bought 24 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 per share, for a total transaction of £152.40.

Nigel Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 19th, Nigel Connor bought 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 764 per share, for a total transaction of £152.80.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 0.2%

JDW opened at GBX 641.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £676.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.49. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 530.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 814.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 663.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 675.44.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 15.50 EPS for the quarter. J D Wetherspoon had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that J D Wetherspoon plc will post 52.8508772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 490 to GBX 460 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 580.

Read Our Latest Report on J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices. The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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