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Insider Buying: Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Land Securities Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Director Mark Allan bought 25 shares on May 5 at GBX 586 (total £146.50), after a prior 25‑share purchase on March 4 at GBX 619 (£154.75).
  • Share performance: Shares fell about 1.5% to GBX 593.50, trading near the 50‑day moving average (GBX 591.09) but below the 200‑day average (GBX 615.33), with a market cap of roughly £4.42 billion.
  • Analyst view: The stock carries a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a target of GBX 645 (six Buys, three Holds, one Sell), despite recent target reductions by Berenberg, Citi and Goldman Sachs.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan bought 25 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £146.50.

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 4th, Mark Allan purchased 25 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 619 per share, for a total transaction of £154.75.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 1.5%

LON LAND traded down GBX 9 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 593.50. 6,161,356 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,542,475. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 591.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 615.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 522.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 678.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 917 to GBX 897 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 645.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAND

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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