Insider Buying: Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Buys 26 Shares of Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 26 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £152.36.

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Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 9 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 593.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,161,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,542,475. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 591.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 678.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 917 to GBX 897 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 645.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAND

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

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