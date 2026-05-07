Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Buying: Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Buys 26 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Land Securities Group logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Vanessa Simms bought 26 shares of Land Securities Group on May 5 at an average price of GBX 586 per share, a transaction totaling £152.36.
  • Analyst consensus: The stock carries a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a consensus target price of GBX 645, despite several brokers lowering individual price targets; six analysts rate it Buy, three Hold and one Sell.
  • Price and valuation: Shares traded at GBX 593.50 midday with a 50-day/200-day SMA of GBX 591.09/GBX 615.33, a 52-week range of GBX 522.50–678.50, a market cap of £4.42 billion and a P/E of 17.82.
  • Interested in Land Securities Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND - Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms acquired 26 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 per share, for a total transaction of £152.36.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 9 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 593.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,161,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,542,475. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 591.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 678.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 917 to GBX 897 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 710 to GBX 690 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 627 to GBX 604 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 645.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAND

Land Securities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Land Securities Group Right Now?

Before you consider Land Securities Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Land Securities Group wasn't on the list.

While Land Securities Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines