Insider Buying: LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Insider Buys 68 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL - Get Free Report) insider Adam Castleton acquired 68 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 per share, with a total value of £150.96.

Adam Castleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Adam Castleton acquired 61 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 per share, with a total value of £151.28.

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LSL Property Services Stock Up 0.5%

LSL Property Services stock traded up GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 222. The company had a trading volume of 58,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,261. LSL Property Services plc has a 12 month low of GBX 215 and a 12 month high of GBX 334. The company has a market capitalization of £221.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 24.40 earnings per share for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSL Property Services plc will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors.

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