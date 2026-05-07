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Insider Buying: NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires 1,775 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Richard Haythornthwait acquired 1,775 NatWest shares on May 5 at an average price of GBX 556 per share, a purchase valued at £9,869.
  • Shares traded down to GBX 571.20 (down GBX 4.80, ~0.8%) on unusually heavy volume of 133,873,094 versus an average of 28,542,920, while the stock shows a market cap of £45.53bn and a P/E of 8.18.
  • Broker sentiment is positive overall — the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of GBX 727.14, and several firms have issued buy/upgrade notes (e.g., Deutsche Bank GBX 840, JPMorgan GBX 780).
  • Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group.

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) insider Richard Haythornthwait acquired 1,775 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 556 per share, with a total value of £9,869.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 571.20. The company had a trading volume of 133,873,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,542,920. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 471 and a 52-week high of GBX 705.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 608.03.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 727.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

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