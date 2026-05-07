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Insider Buying: NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires 445 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: NatWest insider Stuart Lewis bought 445 shares on May 5 at an average price of GBX 556 per share, a transaction valued at £2,474.20.
  • Stock action: Shares traded down ~0.8% to GBX 571.20 mid-day with a heavy volume spike of 133.9M shares versus an average of 28.5M, and the company has a market cap of £45.53 billion.
  • Analyst outlook: The consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of GBX 727.14, while individual targets range from GBX 700–840 (Deutsche Bank at GBX 840; JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 780).
  • Interested in NatWest Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lewis bought 445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 556 per share, with a total value of £2,474.20.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.8%

LON:NWG traded down GBX 4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 571.20. 133,873,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,542,920. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 471 and a 1 year high of GBX 705.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 581.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 608.03.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 840 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 727.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

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