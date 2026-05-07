Insider Buying: NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Buys 158 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) insider Geeta Gopalan purchased 158 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 556 per share, for a total transaction of £878.48.

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NatWest Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NWG stock traded down GBX 4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 571.20. 133,873,094 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,542,920. The company has a market capitalization of £45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 471 and a 12-month high of GBX 705.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 581.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 608.03.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 725 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 730 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group raised NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 727.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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