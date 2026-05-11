Insider Buying: NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) Director Gregory Zink bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $13,870.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,498.95. This trade represents a 2.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $411.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.28.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.15%.NewtekOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.400-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. NewtekOne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewtekOne from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEWT

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc NASDAQ: NEWT is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium‐sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company's core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

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