Insider Buying: Softcat (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 10 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,422 per share, with a total value of £142.20.

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 7,352 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,365 per share, with a total value of £100,354.80.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 24,461 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,332 per share, with a total value of £325,820.52.

On Monday, February 9th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 13 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,172 per share, with a total value of £152.36.

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Softcat Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON SCT traded down GBX 8 on Friday, hitting GBX 1,427. The company had a trading volume of 29,416,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,708. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,083 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,241.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,351.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Softcat (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCT. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,210 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,908.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Softcat

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

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