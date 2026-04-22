Insider Buying: SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Klein purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,673,521 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,654.68. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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SURO Capital Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 352,355 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. SURO Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $339.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 54.37, a current ratio of 54.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2,894.90%.The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in SURO Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,474,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC grew its stake in SURO Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 508,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SURO Capital by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 126,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SURO Capital by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 138,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SURO Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSSS shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SURO Capital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of SURO Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $14.75.

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SURO Capital Company Profile

SURO Capital Corp NASDAQ: SSSS is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm's primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

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