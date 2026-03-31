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Insider Buying: Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Tantalus Systems logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Director Thomas Craig Liston purchased 4,000 shares at an average price of C$4.43 on March 30, increasing his stake by 1.72% to 235,946 shares valued at about C$1.045M.
  • Tantalus shares traded up 1.4% to C$4.46 on low volume (33,385 vs. avg. 142,244), with a 52‑week range of C$1.75–C$5.84, a market cap of C$249.8 million and a negative P/E of -223.00.
  • National Bank Financial has an outperform rating and a C$7.00 price target, and the stock's consensus analyst rating is currently "Buy" with an average target of C$7.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Craig Liston purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.43 per share, with a total value of C$17,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 235,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,045,240.78. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their position.

Tantalus Systems Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TSE:GRID traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,244. Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.42. The stock has a market cap of C$249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price target on Tantalus Systems and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRID

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The Company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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