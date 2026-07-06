Insider Buying: Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,000 Shares

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,453,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,440,362.50. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,300 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $23,244.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 352 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $6,283.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,653 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,357.28.

On Monday, June 15th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,517 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,017.77.

On Friday, June 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 91 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,592.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,740.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,474 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,111.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 157 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789.89.

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Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE TCI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. 10,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental Realty Investors currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transcontinental Realty Investors

Trending Headlines about Transcontinental Realty Investors

Here are the key news stories impacting Transcontinental Realty Investors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

Major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental has made multiple recent open-market purchases of TCI shares, suggesting insider confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst.

The insider buying was disclosed in SEC filings and was relatively small as a percentage of total ownership, so it may support sentiment but is not a major fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: TCI’s last reported quarterly results showed modest profitability, with $0.02 EPS and $12.34 million in revenue, providing limited near-term earnings momentum.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open‐air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long‐term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

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