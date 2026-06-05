Insider Selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Sells 4,230 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $606,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Rebecca Thompson sold 9,672 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $1,321,098.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Rebecca Thompson sold 400 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $40,108.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Rebecca Thompson sold 7,292 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $729,929.20.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Rebecca Thompson sold 2,287 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $228,951.57.

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AAON Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of AAON stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 254,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,256. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 512.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 8,956.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,706 shares of the construction company's stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,205 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 96.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 136.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company's stock worth $180,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $67,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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