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Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells 30,941 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Adaptive Biotechnologies logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • COO Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares on April 21 at an average price of $14.66 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, receiving roughly $453,595 and reducing her holding by 7.26% to 395,146 shares, after executing multiple additional sales in March–April.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies shares fell 2.5% to $14.21 on the day; the company has a $2.19B market cap and reported revenue up 51% year‑over‑year but remains loss‑making with negative EPS.
  • Analysts show a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an $18.25 average price target (seven Buys, one Hold, one Sell), and institutional investors own about 99.17% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $453,595.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 395,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,792,840.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $277,323.00.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $270,270.80.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $250,639.00.
  • On Friday, April 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $243,396.20.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $258,453.60.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $458,855.03.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $275,417.00.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $263,599.80.
  • On Friday, March 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $254,832.20.
  • On Wednesday, March 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $251,210.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.5%

ADPT traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 2.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADPT

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company's stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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