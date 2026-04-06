Insider Selling: Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE - Get Free Report) Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld sold 125,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$5,205,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 184,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,088. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

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Aecon Group Stock Up 0.2%

TSE:ARE traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.75. 130,121 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$44.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.87, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Aecon Group's payout ratio is presently 330.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$40.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$34.25 to C$28.75 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$38.75 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$43.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

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