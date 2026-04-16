Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) CFO Sells 26,517 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $810,624.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 278,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,517,657.96. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL remained flat at $31.21 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 751,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,712. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $928.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.The business had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AOSL

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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