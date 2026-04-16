Insider Selling: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) CFO Sells 6,005 Shares of Stock

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Page sold 6,005 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $217,741.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,883.28. This trade represents a 33.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Amer Sports Stock Performance

AS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,533. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AS. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth about $206,244,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1,306.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,214,439 shares of the company's stock worth $194,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,742 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth about $108,562,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 63.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock worth $220,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 221.5% during the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,499,062 shares of the company's stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.12.

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About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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