Insider Selling: Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells 12,093 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Bowe sold 12,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $920,398.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,926,333.02. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Andersons Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 69,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,099. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm's revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Andersons's payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Andersons by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Andersons by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 153,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Andersons by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,588 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Andersons

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

Further Reading

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