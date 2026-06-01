Insider Selling: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Sells $1,444,002.00 in Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider William Abbey sold 4,200 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.81, for a total transaction of $1,444,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,221.49. This represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, William Abbey sold 2,300 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $703,386.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, William Abbey sold 4,655 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.03, for a total value of $1,336,124.65.

On Wednesday, May 20th, William Abbey sold 5,069 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.18, for a total value of $1,303,645.42.

On Tuesday, May 19th, William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total value of $2,440,212.18.

On Friday, May 15th, William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,487,850.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, William Abbey sold 1,577 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $313,823.00.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up $55.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $408.85. 20,443,159 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.77. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $421.69.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARM. Mizuho raised their target price on ARM from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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