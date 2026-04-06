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Insider Selling: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells 4,870 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Arteris logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Arteris CFO Nicholas Hawkins sold 4,870 shares on April 2 at an average price of $17.65, generating about $85,955.50, and the filing says the sale was to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards.
  • After the sale Hawkins still directly owns 118,614 shares, a roughly 3.94% reduction in his position valued at about $2.09 million.
  • Arteris shares traded at $18.24 (up 0.2%) with a 12‑month range of $5.46–$19.85; the company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, while analysts’ consensus is a Hold with an average price target of $20.17.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arteris.

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Hawkins sold 4,870 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $85,955.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,537.10. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Arteris Stock Up 0.2%

AIP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $18.24. 370,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arteris from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Arteris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the third quarter valued at $2,361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 621,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 546,341 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 33.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 59.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company's stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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