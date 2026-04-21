Insider Selling: Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells 8,346 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) Director Stefan Dyckerhoff sold 8,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,281,525. This trade represents a 53.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $16.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.97. 10,819,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,576. The business's 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average is $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after buying an additional 84,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after buying an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after buying an additional 393,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after buying an additional 480,009 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Customer win / growth outlook — coverage points to a recently disclosed customer deal that could materially expand Astera’s revenue over the next couple of years and underpins demand for its PCIe/CXL signal-integrity chips, supporting the near-term rerating. Why Astera Labs Stock Is Up Today

Customer win / growth outlook — coverage points to a recently disclosed customer deal that could materially expand Astera’s revenue over the next couple of years and underpins demand for its PCIe/CXL signal-integrity chips, supporting the near-term rerating. Positive Sentiment: Sector catalyst — an Amazon–Anthropic announcement lifted stocks tied to AI data‑center infrastructure (Barron’s cites Astera alongside peers), suggesting investor optimism that large cloud customers will accelerate purchases of connectivity/retiming silicon. Astera Labs and Marvell Stocks Climb. Thank Amazon and Anthropic.

Sector catalyst — an Amazon–Anthropic announcement lifted stocks tied to AI data‑center infrastructure (Barron’s cites Astera alongside peers), suggesting investor optimism that large cloud customers will accelerate purchases of connectivity/retiming silicon. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals & narrative — market coverage highlights Astera as a “tollbooth” for AI data traffic; the company recently reported strong results (revenue +91.8% Y/Y, EPS beat) and is positioned in the CXL/PCIe stack that large cloud providers are designing into servers. This combination is being cited as justification for a premium multiple and continued investor interest. Astera Labs Coverage / MarketBeat

Fundamentals & narrative — market coverage highlights Astera as a “tollbooth” for AI data traffic; the company recently reported strong results (revenue +91.8% Y/Y, EPS beat) and is positioned in the CXL/PCIe stack that large cloud providers are designing into servers. This combination is being cited as justification for a premium multiple and continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/breadth signals — pattern-based analysts flagged ALAB among a few stocks flashing “rare buy” signals after a strong NASDAQ run, which can attract momentum traders but also raises short‑term volatility risk. 3 Stocks Flashing Rare Buy Signals

Technical/breadth signals — pattern-based analysts flagged ALAB among a few stocks flashing “rare buy” signals after a strong NASDAQ run, which can attract momentum traders but also raises short‑term volatility risk. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest profile — coverage (Yahoo/feature pieces) calls ALAB a “hedge‑fund darling,” highlighting institutional interest; useful context for liquidity and momentum but not a direct operational catalyst. Astera Labs Inc.: Hedge Fund Darling

Investor interest profile — coverage (Yahoo/feature pieces) calls ALAB a “hedge‑fund darling,” highlighting institutional interest; useful context for liquidity and momentum but not a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — multiple Form 4 filings show Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold sizable blocks of stock across April 17–20 (total proceeds in the low millions), with some positions falling by large percentage amounts; trades were executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (reduces informational concern but still a visible supply event). SEC Form 4 — Dyckerhoff

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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