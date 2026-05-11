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Insider Selling: AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) CFO Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
AudioCodes logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AudioCodes CFO Niran Baruch sold 1,875 shares on May 8 at an average price of $8.34, totaling about $15,637.50. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Baruch has also sold the same number of shares in two earlier transactions in late April and early May, indicating a series of planned insider sales. After the latest sale, he still directly owned 105,000 shares valued at about $875,700.
  • AudioCodes recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing analyst expectations, though revenue of $62.14 million slightly beat estimates. Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to strong-buy, while the broader analyst consensus remains Hold.
  • Interested in AudioCodes? Here are five stocks we like better.

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) CFO Niran Baruch sold 1,875 shares of AudioCodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $15,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,700. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Niran Baruch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Niran Baruch sold 1,875 shares of AudioCodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $15,975.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Niran Baruch sold 1,875 shares of AudioCodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $16,331.25.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.95. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AudioCodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AudioCodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company's stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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