Insider Selling: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells 29,978 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) insider Teri Witteman sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $29,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,178,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,194. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 132,483,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,687,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Beyond Meat had a net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYND

Trending Headlines about Beyond Meat

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Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 445.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,927,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,788,528 shares of the company's stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,045 shares of the company's stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,383,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,816,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,917,994 shares of the company's stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 804,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company's stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc NASDAQ: BYND develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat's mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company's product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

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