Insider Selling: Castings (LON:CGS) Insider Sells £19,519.50 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS - Get Free Report) insider Steve Mant sold 6,006 shares of Castings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325, for a total transaction of £19,519.50.

Steve Mant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Steve Mant purchased 5,959 shares of Castings stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £19,962.65.

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Castings Stock Performance

LON CGS traded down GBX 8 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 328. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.17. The firm has a market cap of £142.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.44. Castings P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 202.28 and a 52 week high of GBX 340.

Castings (LON:CGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 17.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £173.23 million during the quarter. Castings had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castings P.L.C. will post 17.2492837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Castings from GBX 335 to GBX 390 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castings currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 390.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGS

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

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