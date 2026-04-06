Insider Selling: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells 8,149 Shares of Stock

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Chewy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,557,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,458. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chewy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Chewy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 295.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,622,768 shares of the company's stock worth $712,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171,325 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,536,645 shares of the company's stock worth $447,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052,955 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,196,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chewy by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,197 shares of the company's stock worth $262,974,000 after buying an additional 2,654,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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