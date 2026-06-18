Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $5,618,199.51 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. This represents a 35.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total value of $5,973,840.18.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $5,431,533.03.

On Friday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,362,815.15.

On Monday, April 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $5,112,046.17.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.97. 4,391,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $276.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -895.88, a PEG ratio of 411.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $217.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens maintained its Market Outperform rating on Cloudflare and kept a $270 price target after the company’s recent Investor Day, reinforcing the bullish case for NET’s AI and security growth story.

Citizens maintained its rating on Cloudflare and kept a after the company’s recent Investor Day, reinforcing the bullish case for NET’s AI and security growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare announced a new Cloudflare One Design Partner Designation to help selected partners accelerate secure AI and SASE adoption, which supports the company’s enterprise platform expansion and long-term revenue narrative. Article Title

Cloudflare announced a new to help selected partners accelerate secure AI and SASE adoption, which supports the company’s enterprise platform expansion and long-term revenue narrative. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare continues to be highlighted as one of the more attractive generative AI software names, helping sustain investor interest in the stock. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cloudflare from $243.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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