Insider Selling: CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Mann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,004. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. 7,588,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,728,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in CocaCola by 867.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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