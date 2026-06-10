Insider Selling: Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) insider Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,835,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,067.36. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carranza Diego Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 20,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VTMX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. 42,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,994. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $76.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.32 million. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 111.99% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.2181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 61.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VTMX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Institutional Trading of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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