Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells 2,460 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Fleming sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $249,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 441,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,765,624.10. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. 4,151,280 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,125. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $213.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.72.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More.

Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More.

Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More.

Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More.

Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Several senior execs (CEO William Brennan, COO Yat Tung Lam, CFO Daniel Fleming, CTO Chi Fung Cheng) sold shares on April 2–5 at an average price of $101.45. Each sale reduced individual ownership by small percentages (CEO ~2.6–2.7%, CTO ~2.2%, CFO ~0.55%, COO ~0.12%), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company's stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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