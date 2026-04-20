Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $4,333,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,107,370 shares in the company, valued at $962,399,364.60. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $3,251,875.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,837,725.00.

On Sunday, April 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,434 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $246,929.30.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $2,510,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,768,425.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $2,967,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $3,502,675.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,900.00.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $13.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.53. 7,305,926 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,031. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 2.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.81.

View Our Latest Report on CRDO

More Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional/retail order‑flow flagged a major bullish “Power Inflow” alert, a technical/flow signal traders use to detect big buying pressure that can fuel short‑term rallies. Article Title

Institutional/retail order‑flow flagged a major bullish “Power Inflow” alert, a technical/flow signal traders use to detect big buying pressure that can fuel short‑term rallies. Positive Sentiment: Investor research / deep‑dive bullish thesis: Seeking Alpha highlights Credo as a “hypergrowth” leader in AI connectivity, cites >200% YoY revenue growth, high gross margins and the DustPhotonics acquisition as drivers toward >$500M revenue by FY2027 — fundamental reasons for longer‑term upside. Article Title

Investor research / deep‑dive bullish thesis: Seeking Alpha highlights Credo as a “hypergrowth” leader in AI connectivity, cites >200% YoY revenue growth, high gross margins and the DustPhotonics acquisition as drivers toward >$500M revenue by FY2027 — fundamental reasons for longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Thematic/industry tailwinds: 247WallStreet pieces highlight Credo’s ~$750M optics push and the broader copper/AI data‑center story, arguing optics demand and data‑center growth underpin durable revenue opportunities. These macro narratives support multiple expansion for suppliers to AI infrastructure. Article Title

Thematic/industry tailwinds: 247WallStreet pieces highlight Credo’s ~$750M optics push and the broader copper/AI data‑center story, arguing optics demand and data‑center growth underpin durable revenue opportunities. These macro narratives support multiple expansion for suppliers to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Market rotation note: The Motley Fool and other market commentaries say a risk‑on shift (e.g., easing geopolitical risk) sent investors back into growth/AI names, helping Credo and peers rally. Article Title

Market rotation note: The Motley Fool and other market commentaries say a risk‑on shift (e.g., easing geopolitical risk) sent investors back into growth/AI names, helping Credo and peers rally. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) examine Credo vs. peers like Alab (ALAB), weighing Credo’s M&A and AEC expansion against competitors’ AI demand — useful for positioning but not a clear directional catalyst. Article Title Article Title

Comparative analyst pieces (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) examine Credo vs. peers like Alab (ALAB), weighing Credo’s M&A and AEC expansion against competitors’ AI demand — useful for positioning but not a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale(s): CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed to the SEC). The size is small relative to his holdings and executed via a trading plan, so it’s interpreted as neutral but worth watching for any larger/unscheduled insider activity. Article Title SEC Form 4

Insider sale(s): CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed to the SEC). The size is small relative to his holdings and executed via a trading plan, so it’s interpreted as neutral but worth watching for any larger/unscheduled insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Valuation scrutiny: Coverage assessing whether Credo is overvalued after a rapid run raises the risk of multiple contraction or profit‑taking if growth expectations disappoint. That analysis is a potential headwind for the stock if investor sentiment shifts. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company's stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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