Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 5,131 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,271,820.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,409.92. The trade was a 80.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 609.70, a PEG ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Datadog from $212.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,184,000 after buying an additional 197,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 22.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $905,570,000 after buying an additional 1,439,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America increased its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Benzinga article

Bank of America increased its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with articles noting Datadog’s favorable average broker rating and continued buy recommendations. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with articles noting Datadog’s favorable average broker rating and continued buy recommendations. Positive Sentiment: Datadog was highlighted as one of May 2026’s best-performing stocks, with gains tied to a strong Q1 beat-and-raise report and renewed investor enthusiasm for AI-related demand. Yahoo Finance article

Datadog was highlighted as one of May 2026’s best-performing stocks, with gains tied to a strong Q1 beat-and-raise report and renewed investor enthusiasm for AI-related demand. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted multiple insider stock sales by Datadog executives, including the COO, CFO, CRO, and General Counsel. While insider selling can draw attention, it does not necessarily change the company’s operating outlook. American Banking News article

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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