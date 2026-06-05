Insider Selling: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 4,912 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jon Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $364,052.43.

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DexCom Stock Up 0.4%

DXCM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $72.86. 4,672,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.63.

View Our Latest Report on DexCom

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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